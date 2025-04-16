Heavy rain, hailstorm bludgeon vehicles in Islamabad, Pindi and parts of KP

District officers remained in field to help the distressed and offset impact of weather

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Heavy rain and hailstorms battered several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad causing damage to vehicles and private properties.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reports said a vehicle was swept away in a flood in Landi Kotal and many others were damaged. This all happened due to the torrential rain.

In several areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the windows of vehicles were broken due to hailstorm, and the windows of houses also were broken.

In Rawalpindi, the heat wave spell was broken as 9mm of rain was recorded in Golra and 2mm in Bogra.

District administration officers remained in the field on the instructions of the Islamabad DC to ensure remedial measures amid torrential rain and hailstorm in the federal capital.

The assistant commissioners visited the low-lying areas, and CDA and MC teams worked to minimise inconvenience to the public.



