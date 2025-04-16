PDMA issues rain, heatwave alert for Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan PDMA issues rain, heatwave alert for Punjab

Strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 10:06:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for heatwave and expected dust storms and rain across most districts of the province from April 16 to April 20.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

Other districts such as Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali may also experience dust storms and rain. The PDMA has also warned of an intensification in heat across the plains of Punjab by the end of April.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that, on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, all district administrations have been placed on high alert. Departments including School Education, Health, Irrigation, C&W, Local Government, and Livestock have been notified accordingly.

He further noted that Information Department, WASA, Punjab Police, and Civil Defense have also been alerted to prepare for the changing weather. Citizens are advised to stay indoors during lightning and thunderstorms and avoid open spaces.

In case of emergencies, the public can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.