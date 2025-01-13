Ayaz Sadiq greenlights third round of govt-PTI talks after roadblock

Pakistan Pakistan Ayaz Sadiq greenlights third round of govt-PTI talks after roadblock

NA speaker has summoned the meeting on Jan 16

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 19:56:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The third round of dialogue between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally been called.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the meeting - third round – on Jan 16 (Thursday). The two sides will once again sit together at 11.30am to take the reconciliation efforts forward.

Earlier, rumours were rife that the negotiations between the two key political parties had been put on the back burner amid delay in PTI delegation’s meeting with Imran Khan to discuss the future course of action.

The NA speaker, who oversees the negotiation process, is reported to have facilitated PTI leaders’ meeting with the incarcerated founder to pave the way for resumption of stalled talks.

Also Read: Imran Khan insists on judicial commission for talks to proceed: Hamid Raza

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who is focal person of the PTI team, says they have given the government time till Jan 31 to go for judicial inquiry into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents and any prevarication on the issue could jeopardise talks.

ROADBLOCK TO JOURNEY

The dialogue process between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seemed to have entered into a stalemate.

Sources said the talks remained inconclusive after the PTI’s failure to submit the written demands. NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not call the session of dialogue committees.

Asad Qasier said the statements made by the PTI leaders in the previous meetings should be seen as kind of written demand. He said the government committee should bring the ‘real’ stakeholders and powers that be on board.

On the other hand, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the talks could be jeopardised if the PTI failed to submit demands in writing.

Read More: Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to discuss negotiation matters

Earlier, Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over allegations from PTI leaders, defending his role in facilitating talks between the government and the main opposition party.

Addressing criticism regarding his alleged inaction in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder, the speaker clarified that facilitating such meetings did not fall under his mandate or responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being levelled against my role. My duty is to act as a facilitator between the government and the opposition, not to arrange meetings with the founder,” Sadiq stated.

Highlighting his commitment to parliamentary supremacy and democratic traditions, Sadiq reiterated his efforts to act as an impartial facilitator.

Also, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said continuity in dialogue with opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country.

Political forces sitting in the government should continue dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for resolving political issues, he told a private television channel.