Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to discuss negotiation matters

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 15:45:33 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at Adiala Jail on Sunday, with full government protocol, where crucial consultations are underway with the former prime minister Imran Khan regarding ongoing negotiations with the governement.

The PTI’s negotiation committee would also meet Imran Khan shortly.

Opposition leader Omer Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Salman Akram Raja are part of the negotiation committee, set to consult with Imran Khan for the third round of talks.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser expressed joy at receiving permission for the meeting, stating, "Thank God, I am pleased to meet our leader today."

According to the spokesperson of the National Assembly, opposition leader Omer Ayub, and Asad Qaiser contacted National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq by telephone, formally requesting a meeting with Imran Khan.

The spokesperson added that the Speaker informed the government of the PTI leaders' message, solely fulfilling the role of conveying their request to arrange a meeting of the negotiation committee with Imran Khan.

The PTI negotiation committee would contact the speaker after meeting with their chief, he said and added that the third round of talks between the government and the PTI would be held after that.

The spokesperson stated that the PTI would have to submit its demands in writing in the third session, likely to be held either on Monday or Tuesday.