Imran Khan insists on judicial commission for talks to proceed: Hamid Raza

If the commission is not formed by January 31, negotiations will not continue.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 18:01:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has said negotiations will not proceed unless a judicial commission is formed to investigate May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Speaking to the media alongside the negotiation team after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Hamid Raza said the meeting with PTI's founder took place in a controlled environment.

“Imran Khan is fully determined about the demand for forming a judicial commission. However, if the commission is not formed by January 31, negotiations will not continue. Only the PTI founder has the authority to extend the January 31 deadline,” he added.

Hamid Raza emphasized that whatever decision the judicial commission makes will be accepted, but any "handpicked" decision will be entirely unacceptable.

The Sunni Ittehad Council leader added that for negotiations to reach a logical conclusion, the government must show decision-making authority and establish the commission. So far, no progress has been made in the negotiations.

In the third meeting, the government's negotiation committee must show advancement. Two demands will be presented in writing. "We already know the decision coming tomorrow, and it will not enhance Pakistan's reputation," he concluded.



