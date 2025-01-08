Imran Khan directs continuation of talks with govt, confirms Barrister Gohar

He revealed that Khan has permitted the party to present its two demands in writing

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that former prime minister Imran Khan has instructed the party to continue negotiations with the government.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail following a meeting with Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar revealed that Khan has permitted the party to present its two demands in writing to the government committee.

He clarified that Imran Khan had already dispelled any notions of a deal with the government.

Barrister Gohar added that Khan emphasised the need for a third negotiation session. He warned that if the negotiating team was not allowed to meet afterward, further progress in the talks would be impossible.

Sources said the talks remained inconclusive after the PTI’s failure to submit the written demands.

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not call the session of dialogue committees. Now, the third phase of govt-PTI talks remain uncertain.

Asad Qasier said the statements made by the PTI leaders in the previous meetings should be seen as kind of written demand. It said the government committee should bring the real stakeholders and powers that be on board.

PTI chief, in a press conference on Tuesday highlighted two demands: formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and Nov 26 happenings, and the release of innocent party workers.

Gohar, who was flanked by PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja and Shibli Faraz, said: “We have held two rounds of talks with the government’s negotiation committee and want to ensure that discussions do not face deadlock.”