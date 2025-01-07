PTI calls for swift decision in Al-Qadir Trust case, uninterrupted dialogue

Leaders also demand formation of judicial commission to investigate May 9, Nov 26 events

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed concern over delay in the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He also said negotiations with the government should not be thwarted.

Speaking to media, the PTI chief highlighted two demands: formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and Nov 26 happenings, and the release of innocent party workers.

Gohar, who was flanked by PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja and Shibli Faraz, said: “We have held two rounds of talks with the government’s negotiation committee and want to ensure that discussions do not face deadlock.”

He said former prime minister Imran Khan did not benefit from the Al-Qadir Trust and demanded that the case should be promptly solved.

PTI leader Omar Ayub demanded an open and unfettered meeting with PTI’s founder, criticising the government for delaying such a meeting. He reiterated demands for the release of all political detainees, including Imran Khan, and urged the government to treat these demands seriously.

“There is widespread chaos in the country. Unemployment is on the rise, and over two million young people have left the country in the last two years. The economy faces zero growth,” Ayub cautioned. He stated that the only solution to the country’s problems was holding free and transparent elections.

Legal expert Salman Akram Raja, speaking at the event, said he recently met Imran Khan in jail. “Imran Khan stands with his workers and has demanded the release of all political prisoners,” Raja said while noting that the gap between the state and the people had grown alarmingly.

Shibli Faraz condemned what he called politically-motivated cases against PTI’s leaders. He said delay in the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict was a calculated move.

He demanded an immediate ruling in the case, arguing that Imran Khan and his wife, as trustees of the Al-Qadir Trust, were being punished for their philanthropic work.

Faraz accused the government of sidelining the country’s largest political party, saying, “Without the rule of law, there can be no stability. This is a short-term government and the bigwigs paralysed the nation while clearing their own cases.”

Faraz also criticised development initiatives such as Uraan Programme as "inflation has broken the back of the public and the current government is misleading the nation with hollow initiatives."

The PTI leaders concluded by asserting that the government’s days are numbered, and they will continue to push for justice, accountability, and transparent elections as the ultimate solution to Pakistan’s challenges.