PTI-govt talks face 'stalemate' as written demands not submitted

Asad Qaiser says statements made in meetings suffice whereas govt presses for written demands

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:02:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The dialogue process between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seems to have entered into a stalemate.

Sources said the talks remained inconclusive after the PTI’s failure to submit the written demands. Meanwhile, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not call the session of dialogue committees. Now, the third phase of govt-PTI talks remain uncertain.

Asad Qasier said the statements made by the PTI leaders in the previous meetings should be seen as kind of written demand. It said the government committee should bring the real stakeholders and powers that be on board.

On the other hand, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the talks could be jeopardised if the PTI failed to submit demands in writing.

Sources said the PTI would make a decision about the charter of demands after meeting of the party leaders with incarcerated founder Imran Khan.



