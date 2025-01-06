PTI backtracks on written demands, raising doubts over govt talks

'Talks with govt face uncertain future as PTI is not submitting written demands'

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 10:42:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appears to have backtracked on its promise to submit demands in writing, raising concerns about the viability of ongoing negotiations with the government.

PTI leader and member of the dialogue committee, Asad Qaiser expressed reluctance to provide demands in written form, despite earlier commitments made during joint statements.

While giving interview recently, Qaiser stated that the points discussed with the government during talks should suffice and be seen as formal demands.

He dismissed the necessity of presenting demands in writing as a "mere formality" and urged the government’s negotiating team to engage with the real decision-makers and powers that be.

This shift in stance signalled uncertainty about the next round of talks.

