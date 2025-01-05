PPP threatens to part ways with govt

Govt will collapse the day PPP withdraws its support: Shazia Marri

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday threatened to withdraw its support from the federal government.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said that the federal government would collapse the day PPP withdraws its support.

She said that important decisions are being made without consultation with the party.

The PPP spokesperson expressed strong reservations about the establishment of Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, claiming that the federal government continues to make decisions without taking allies into confidence.

She said the PPP was not consulted on the formation of the Maritime and Seaport Authority.

She added that both the Sindh government and PPP were kept in the dark regarding this decision.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the PPP's support is crucial for the federal government. The day this support is withdrawn, the government will no longer stand,” she warned.

The PPP leader also reiterated the demand to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

She said that the meeting of CCI wasn’t convened for last 11 months and it is violation of the constitution.

She added that the prime minister is constitutionally obligated to convene the CCI meeting every three months.

The PPP spokesperson demanded that the matter of the Maritime and Seaport Authority should be brought before the CCI for deliberation.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had urged the PML-N to take decisions with consensus.

He said that all the stakeholders should play their role to solve the issues of people.

He urged the federal government to address the grievances of all the provinces through dialogue.

According to PPP chairman, the plan of constructing new canals would be controversial if it is carried out without developing consensus.