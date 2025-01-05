Section 144 imposed in Kurram for two months

Section 144 imposed in Kurram for two months

The development came on the heels of firing incident that left the DC seriously injured

Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 20:05:44 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) - In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, Section 144 has been enforced in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The development came on the heels of a firing incident that left the deputy commissioner seriously injured.

A case had been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station against the suspects involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner. The First Information Report (FIR), filed on the complaint of Additional SHO Ahmadi Shama, includes provisions related to terrorism and attempted murder.

The district administration confirmed that Section 144 would prohibit the public display of weapons, aerial firing, and gatherings of more than five individuals. Officials stated that these measures aim to prevent any potential exploitation of the situation by miscreants and to restore public order.

The Home Department had also issued a formal notification regarding the imposition of Section 144 in the district.

The move comes as authorities express concerns over escalating tensions in the area, emphasizing the need for strict measures to ensure the safety and security of residents.