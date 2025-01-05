Verdict delayed again in 190m pound case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An accountability court has again delayed its verdict in the 190 million pound case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, the court was due to announce the verdict tomorrow. AC judge Nasir Javed Rana said the court would announce the verdict later. After the latest development, the decision had been delayed three times.

Sources said the PTI founder’s lawyers would be informed about the new date of the announcement of verdict.

It merits mention that the court had reserved the 190 million pound case verdict on December 18. At first, it was pronounced that the decision would be announced on December 23. Later, it was delayed to January 6.

£190 million case

The £190 million case involves a reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.