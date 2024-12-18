Court reserves verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Pakistan Court reserves verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

The accountability court will announce its decision on Monday, December 23.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Wednesday reserved the verdict after completing the trial in 190 million pound reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

According to Dunya News, Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the trial of the 190 million pound reference at Adiala Jail, and the decision was reserved after the defense lawyer's arguments were concluded.

The final hearing of the trial lasted for approximately 8 hours and 15 minutes, during which PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in court.

It is worth noting that the NAB lawyer had completed their arguments in the 190 million pound reference the previous day.

The court reserved the decision after final arguments in case, the trial concluded in one year.

£190 million case

The £190 million case involves a reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.

