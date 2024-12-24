Earthquake jolts Swat for second consecutive day

In-focus

SWAT (Dunya News) - Swat was jolted for second consecutive day as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

According to details, Mingora and other parts of Swat were jolted by the earthquake.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of earthquake was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan while its depth was recorded at 225 metres.

