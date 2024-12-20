In-focus

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

Pakistan

People came out of their homes in panic

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of earthquake was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan while its depth was recorded at 199 metres.

