Naqvi meets KP CM Gandapur to discuss peace in Kurram

Fri, 20 Dec 2024

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here in Peshawar, Dunya News reported.

The duo exchanged views on the security situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially of Kurram Agency, which remained in the grip of deadly violence for months.

The interior minister assured the KP CM of full support for peace and security in the province with enhanced capacity of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in tackling any threat posed by the enemies of Pakistan.

Naqvi stressed that the restive areas in Kurram Agency were direly in need of enduring peace and it's the responsibility of all stakeholders.

The duo lauded the sacrifices of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.