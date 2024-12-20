Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways in Punjab, KP

The Motorway Police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on night between Thursday and Friday, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road traffic on Motorways.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M1 from Burhan to Peshawar, Motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Khanqah Dogran, M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M11 from Mehmood Booti ro Sambial have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the Punjab at the National Highway due to low visibility.

