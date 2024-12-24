Justice Ali Baqar Najafi appointed LHC acting chief justice
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
A notification of his appointment has been issued. Justice Najafi will assume the role during the absence of Chief Justice Aysha A. Malik, who will be on a private visit abroad till Jan 2.
During this period, Justice Najafi will oversee judicial responsibilities at the LHC.