Justice Ali Baqar Najafi appointed LHC acting chief justice

During this period, justice Najafi will oversee judicial responsibilities at the LHC

Tue, 24 Dec 2024 17:07:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A notification of his appointment has been issued. Justice Najafi will assume the role during the absence of Chief Justice Aysha A. Malik, who will be on a private visit abroad till Jan 2.

