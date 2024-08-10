Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh takes oath as acting chief justice of LHC

CJ Miss Aalia Neelum is on foreign tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh has taken oath as Lahore High Court’s (LHC) acting Chief Justice (CJ) today.

Justice Shahid Karim administered the oath to acting CJ Abid Aziz.

The oath taking ceremony was held in LHC’s Judges’ Lounge.

The oath taking ceremony was graced by Justice Syed Shehbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Federal and provincial law officers, officials of Lahore High Court Bar and Lahore Bar Associations and legal fraternity attended the oath taking ceremony.

LHC DG Judicial and Case Management Tanveer Akbar was also present in the oath taking ceremony.

It is pertinent to note that Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh has been appointed LHC’s acting CJ due to foreign tour of LHC CJ Justice Aalia Neelum.