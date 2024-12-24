Ex-president Alvi predicts Imran Khan will be released soon

He said the rulers have harmed democracy to keep PTI founder Imran Khan away

Tue, 24 Dec 2024 14:50:41 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Former President and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday predicted that “change is around the corner, and Imran Khan will be released soon; the planets have been moving.”

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court alongside Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, he called the treasury parliamentarians corrupt.

He said they have harmed democracy to keep PTI founder Imran Khan away. “He (Imran) represents 90 percent of the public,” the former president added.

He said they (the government) have forbidden people to call the name of Imran Khan. They threatened the masses that their [constitutional] rights would be taken away if anyone mentioned the name of Imran, even in cricket matches. They have travelled back in time before 2018.

“Everything will have to start over again. We are worried about the country. I have to free the country from these usurpers and mafias,” he continued.

Ex-president Alvi said the world would condemn trial of civilians by military courts. “The world is condemning it, but no one cares. The mafia is enjoying [privileges] while the poor have nothing to eat.”

He refuted the government’s claim that foreign investors were ready to come to invest $70 billion in Pakistan. “No money is coming from any part of the world, not a single penny.”

The PTI leader said the incumbent rulers have destroyed the judiciary and the constitution. By introducing the 26th Amendment [to the constitution], they have ruined everything. The amendment was a waste of time, he added.

They run their business at the cost of 99 percent public. Smuggling has been continuing, he said and asked media persons whether smuggling stopped in Balochistan.

The former president said dialogues are held with those who are in power, not in government. Mediation does not occur where there are occupants. The usurpers use mediation as an excuse.

“The days of the rulers are numbered. The planets are in motion, and change is coming."

Dr Alvi said the popularity of the PTI founder has not reduced. "The heartbeat of the public is tied to the heartbeat of the PTI founder. There’s still time to step back. I advise [them] that there is still time to somehow convince Imran Khan. Times are changing. The benefic planets in Pakistan are coming closer to each other. The PTI founder will be released soon."

He said he would advise the PTI founder not to accept the offer of house arrest.

Investigation of missing persons is the responsibility of the government, he stated.

He demanded trial of all present and former politicians. “Justice demands that if one person is tried by military court, everyone else should be tried in the same way,” he continued.

They are digging their own graves with their own hands.

“I am not a fan of Jinnah House but of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for the nations.”

PTI DEMANDS NEW ELECTIONS

Omar Ayub referred to negotiations between the government and the PTI and said the party has presented its demands. “The political prisoners are facing fabricated cases, and we demand their release. A judicial commission should be formed to probe the events of May 9 and November 26.”

He stated that investigations [of rigging] into the elections and new elections are also part of our demands. “We are constrained to negotiate with a government that came to power through Form 47.”