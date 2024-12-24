ATC indicts another accused in GHQ attack case
Pakistan
ATC framed charges against former MNA Bilal Ahmed
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has indicted another accused in the May 9 GHQ attack case.
Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC framed charges against former MNA Bilal Ahmed through his legal representative.
Meanwhile, former MPA Latasab Satti filed a request to travel for Umrah, but the court dismissed the application due to incomplete documentation.
The hearing of the GHQ attack case has been adjourned until January 6.