ATC indicts another accused in GHQ attack case

ATC framed charges against former MNA Bilal Ahmed

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has indicted another accused in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC framed charges against former MNA Bilal Ahmed through his legal representative.

Meanwhile, former MPA Latasab Satti filed a request to travel for Umrah, but the court dismissed the application due to incomplete documentation.

The hearing of the GHQ attack case has been adjourned until January 6.