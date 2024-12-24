Special police to ensure security of Parachinar Road

Efforts underway to rid region of bunkers and illegal weaponry, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government approved the establishment of a special police force to ensure the security of the Parachinar Road, according to Advisor on Information Barrister Saif.

Addressing the media, Barrister Saif said that significant measures have been taken to secure the Parachinar Road, including the establishment of additional police checkpoints in vulnerable areas. He added that efforts are underway to rid the region of bunkers and illegal weaponry to restore peace and pave the way for development.

Highlighting steps to curb sectarian battle, the advisor stated that a dedicated cell under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been set up to shut down social media accounts spreading hate speech. The government aims to resolve a century-old conflict in the region through sustainable and lasting measures.

Assessments are also being conducted to evaluate the extent of financial and human losses in the affected areas.

Barrister Saif noted that the Chief Minister’s helicopter has been deployed daily to transport patients to Peshawar for treatment, with approximately 500 individuals having been shifted to safer locations.

He further said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was personally overseeing the situation and expressed optimism that a peace agreement between the parties would be reached soon.