Women among 38 killed, several injured in attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire

LOWER KURRAM (Dunya News) – At least 38 people were killed and several others injured when gunmen on Thursday opened fire on a number of passenger vehicles in Ucheat area of Lower Kurram.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that 38 people were killed in the Kurram attack.

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles coming from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire in the Ucheat area. Automatic weapons were used by the gunmen, he added.

He said 38 people, including three women, died on the spot. Several injured were rushed to nearby hospital where condition of many had been described as serious.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and sealed the area and launched search for the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility of attack.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing took place in Kurram district targeting the passenger vehicles.

The president, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and called it a coward and inhumane act.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take perpetrators of the attack on innocent citizens to the task.

President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and emphasised the best possible medical treatment to them.

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the firing incident in Kurram district, killing at least 33 people.

In his statement, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, labeling the attack as a cowardly act. He urged the authorities to ensure swift action against those responsible for this heinous crime.

Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

Two days ago, 12 security officials embraced martyrdom in an attack on a checkpost in Malikhel area of Bannu, army's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday 12 security officials were martyred in the attack. They put up a valiant fight against the terrorists.

Security forces hit back at the assailants and killed six terrorists in the exchange of firing.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists attempted to attack a check post in Mali Khel area of Bannu.