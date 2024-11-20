12 security officials lay down lives, six terrorists killed in brazen attack on Bannu checkpost

As many as six terrorists were also eliminated in the exchange of firing

Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 14:43:30 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) - As many as 12 security officials embraced martyrdom in an attack on a checkpost in Malikhel area of Bannu, army's media wing says.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday 12 security officials were martyred in the attack. They put up a valiant fight against the terrorists.

Security forces hit back at the assailants and killed six terrorists in the exchange of firing.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists attempted to attack a check post in Mali Khel area of Bannu.

The attempt to enter the check post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the outer wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to the collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure as well.

The ISPR said that the sanitisation operation was being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

CONDEMNATIONS

In a message, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland.

"The entire nation salutes those who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland," he said.

The president also reiterated the nation's commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the soldiers for the ultimate price for their bravery in the process of killing the terrorists.

He assured the nation that the sacrifices made by the soldiers would not go vain.

COAS VOWS TO DEFEAT TERRORISM

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir had warned that those who obstruct the country’s security will have to face the consequences.

Speaking at a meeting of the Apex Committee Session of the National Action Plan chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, COAS emphasised that every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism. “We must all join hands to fight the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

The army chief further stated the Constitution placed the responsibility of the Pakistan's internal and external security on the military, and anyone who creates obstacles in Pakistan’s security will have to bear the consequences.

General Asim Munir also stated the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are rendering sacrifices to address shortcomings in governance.