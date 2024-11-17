Six terrorists killed, seven soldiers martyred in Kalat district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Security forces killed six terrorists and four others injured when they attempted to attack a check post while seven soldiers martyred in general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District on Friday night.

“Troops fought gallantly as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured. However, during intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.

It may be recalled that terrorist activities in the border areas of Balochistan have been on the rise in recent days. Security forces killed four terrorists, including a high value target, during an intelligence-based operation in general area Balgatar of Kech district on the night between November 12 and 13.

Ringleader Sana aka Baru Majeed Brigade in Kech was one of the most wanted terrorists killed in the IBO (intelligence based operation).

In another operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, security forces killed eight terrorists and injured six others during an intelligence-based operation on November 13.

PM SHEHBAZ CONDEMNS ATTACK

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on unarmed civilians in Johan area of district Kalat, Balochistan.

He said such cowardly acts cannot deter the nation’s resolve to secure peace in the country.

The premier took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the attack and “extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve - together with our nation and security forces, we will eliminate this menace,” he said.