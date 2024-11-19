Apex Committee approves military operation in Balochistan amidst rising terror incidents

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Apex Committee meeting of National Action Plan on Tuesday approved a grand military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan.

The PM Office has issued a statement in this regard. It said the top civil-military body gave a go ahead to a military operation in Balochistan against terrorist groups who have been launching terrorist attacks against innocent civilians and foreign nationals in their bid to thwart economic progress of the country.

The agenda of the session was the issue of terrorism. The meeting's participants were briefed about the security situation of the country, especially Balochistan.

Also, it was discussed how terrorists were using the disinformation card to enhance their propaganda. It was mentioned that massive steps were needed urgently to crackdown on the network of extremists.

According to the press release, it was stressed that the nation would respond to the terrorists by standing behind the armed forces with a unified voice.

Also, it was agreed to make the National Counter Terrorism Authority active again. A threat assessment centre would also be established.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir warned that those who obstruct the country’s security and prevent the military from performing its duties will have to face the consequences.

Speaking at a meeting of the Apex Committee Session of the National Action Planchaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he emphasized that every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism. “We must all join hands to fight the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

The army chief further stated the Constitution placed the responsibility of the Pakistan's internal and external security on the military, and anyone who creates obstacles in Pakistan’s security will have to bear the consequences.