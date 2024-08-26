21 terrorists killed, 14 security officials martyred in Balochistan anti-terrorism operations

The operations were launched after terrorists targetted civilians in Musakhel, Kalat, Lasbela

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces and law enforcement agencies killed 21 terrorists in clearance operation ensued after multiple terrorism activities, that claimed lives of numerous civilians, in Balchistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan on night between 25 and 26 August.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced martyrdom,” read the statement.

In Musakhel district, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood, it added.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 21 in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, 14 troops, including ten security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

