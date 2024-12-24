UK, US raise concerns over Pakistan's military court sentences

UK Foreign Office raised issues about the lack of transparency and fairness in the trials

Topline US State Department "was deeply concerned about Pakistani civilians being sentenced by a military tribunal"

LONDON (Dunya News) – The British government has shared its concerns about Pakistan sentencing 25 civilians in military courts.

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office acknowledged Pakistan’s sovereignty but raised issues about the lack of transparency and fairness in the trials.

It urged Pakistan to honor its commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantees fair trials.

US STATE DEPARTMENT

The US State Department expressed significant concern regarding recent developments in Pakistan, stating it was deeply concerned about Pakistani civilians being sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in the May 9, 2023 protests.

“The United States is deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023. These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees.”

The department emphasised that military courts lack the independence, transparency, and guarantees of due process essential for fair judicial proceedings.

“The United States continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution.”

In its statement, the US reiterated its call for Pakistani authorities to uphold the right to a fair trial and ensure due process, as outlined in Pakistan’s constitution.

EUROPEAN UNION

Earlier, the European Union also criticised these verdicts, calling them unjust and against the ICCPR.

The EU spokesperson highlighted that under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily committed to effectively implementing 27 core international conventions, including the ICCPR, to retain their GSP+ status.

Separately, at a press conference in Peshawar, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram echoed these concerns, stating that military trials violate both international and domestic laws.

He emphasised that the EU spokesperson’s concerns are “serious” and align with the PTI’s stance, expressed immediately after the news broke.

On Dec 20, Pakistan's military courts sentenced 25 individuals involved in the May 9 events to 2–10 years of rigorous imprisonment for actions against state institutions.

PTI RESPONDS

PTI’s Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, responded to the situation, acknowledging the European Union’s concerns over military court decisions.

He highlighted the importance of Pakistan adhering to the ICCPR, which guarantees fair trials and due process, as a condition for its continued participation in the GSP+ scheme.

Akram criticised the treatment of civilians in these cases, arguing that they were denied basic legal and constitutional rights.

He also condemned the unilateral decisions made by the military courts, which, according to him, undermined justice and accountability.

