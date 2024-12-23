PTI condemns trial of civilians in military courts

Info Secretary Waqas Akram termed it violation of international laws, announced to challenge them

Mon, 23 Dec 2024 19:26:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram Monday condemned the trial of civilians in the military courts, terming it a violation of international laws.

Talking to the media, Akram stated that all legal options would be pursued to challenge the military trials. He also vowed to thwart the government’s alleged conspiracy to ruin the economy.

Referring to the Al-Qadir Trust case, Akram questioned the delay in its judgment. “We want to know why the decision has been postponed. We fail to understand where this judgment is being written. This is a case of acquittal, and there is nothing in it,” he declared, describing the £190 million case as a blatant example of political rivalry.

The PTI information secretary accused the government of being willing to override international laws in its pursuit of muting political opponents. “The government has gone to extreme lengths of revenge, aiming to eliminate its rivals,” he alleged.

Akram further noted that the £190 million case, which he claimed was designed to punish former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was now being debated internationally as an example of political persecution.