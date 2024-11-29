COAS reviews Pak-China joint exercise 'Warrior-VIII' in Pabbi

Pakistan Pakistan COAS reviews Pak-China joint exercise 'Warrior-VIII' in Pabbi

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 17:54:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, on Friday and interacted with the participants of joint exercise “Warrior-VIII” between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China, said ISPR.

COAS was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise. He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the joint exercise.

The joint military exercise commenced on 19 November 2024. The three weeks long exercise in counter terrorism domain is eighth in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

Earlier upon arrival at NCTC Pabbi, COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander.

