Supreme Court disposes of 4,372 cases in one month

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court disposes of 4,372 cases in one month

1,853 new cases filed during the same period

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 17:56:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan released its monthly performance report, highlighting significant progress in clearing the backlog of pending cases.

According to the data, the apex court disposed of 4,372 cases between October 28 and November 29, while 1,853 new cases were filed during the same period.

The statement attributed the progress to the tireless efforts of the Chief Justice and his fellow judges, emphasising that judicial reforms remain a top priority on the chief justice's agenda.

The court's announcement underscored its commitment to reducing delays in the justice delivery system and ensuring the swift resolution of cases.

Also read: CJP Afridi calls judicial commission meeting on Dec 6

