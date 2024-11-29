CJP Afridi calls judicial commission meeting on Dec 6

Agenda includes proposed inclusion of Justice Shahid Bilal in constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi called a meeting of the Judicial Commission on Dec 6 to deliberate on several key judicial appointments.

The agenda includes the proposed inclusion of Justice Shahid Bilal in the constitutional bench, a development prompted by the need to fill a vacancy created by the absence of Justice Ayesha Malik in cases involving special courts.

Moreover, the commission will review nominations for judicial appointments in the Peshawar High Court and Sindh High Court in the same meeting.

