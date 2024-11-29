IHC suspends journalist Matiullah Jan's physical remand

Petition filed by human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended Journalist Matiullah Jan's two-day physical remand ordered by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea challenging journalist Matiullah Jan's two-day physical remand.

Representing the journalist, lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha appeared alongside Advocate Riasat Ali Azad, President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Advocate Azad highlighted that the FIR did not mention any transaction or purchase and included an affidavit from another journalist, emphasising that the case was based on fabricated allegations.

The court suspended the anti-terrorism court's decision, directing that Matiullah Jan be considered under judicial remand.

Meanwhile, Imaan Mazari announced plans to file Matiullah Jan’s bail application later today.

It must be remembered that Jan was arrested on Thursday in a case pertaining to "terrorism and under influence of drugs (crystal myth)".

However, his arrest was criticised widely by various journalist unions.



