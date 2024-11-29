CM Murad directs to complete K-IV extension water project by next year

Pakistan Pakistan CM Murad directs to complete K-IV extension water project by next year

Project will be completed at the cost of over Rs71 billion

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 16:55:13 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned officials to complete K-IV extension water project by next year to ensure water supply to Karachi.

He gave these directives while presiding over a meeting on K-IV in Karachi on Friday.

The meeting was informed that the project will be completed at the cost of over Rs71 billion in cooperation with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The chief minister also directed to issue tender for establishment of 132 KV grid station for project.

