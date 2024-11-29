Saturday holiday abolished in federal educational institutions

Notification stated that prolonged school closures had disrupted students' education.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Directorate of Education has ended the Saturday holiday in federal educational institutions, issuing an official notification.

The notification stated that prolonged school closures had disrupted students' education. Hence, Saturday will now be considered a working day starting tomorrow.

According to the notification, this decision will be effective from November 30, 2024, to February 1, 2025.