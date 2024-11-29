Much-needed rain expected in parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Cloudy weather with rain, wind and thunderstorm over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours (Friday-Saturday).

Partly cloudy weather with light to moderate rain, wind and thunderstorm are also expected at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Murree and Galliyat on Friday evening and night.

The first winter rain will add to nip in the air and help reduce smog. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Fog in patches is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

SMOG PERSISTS IN PUNJAB

Smog persists in Punjab’s capital Lahore, making it the second most polluted city in the world on Friday.

Lahore's AQI was recorded at 348 while AQI level reached hazardous levels in Peshawar with 519.

The AQI figures in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were recorded at 362, 170 and 162, respectively.



Indian capital Delhi remained the world’s most polluted city with an AQI reaching 424 on Friday.

