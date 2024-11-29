Few anti-state elements poisoning youth to rebel: Sarfaraz Bugti

Urges youth to work enthusiastically for country's progress

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Friday that a conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan through social media, emphasising that people of Pakistan must thwart all attempts made to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation.

Speaking at a ceremony at Quetta Girls College, the Balochistan CM claimed that a few people living outside Pakistan were fuelling hatred in youth to stand against the state while stressing the need to bust the myths being spun by anti-state elements.

Recalling recent attack on children in Mastung, Bugti said those who were planning to block the route to education could never succeed.

During his speech, the CM also urged young attendants to become his eyes and ears if they ever see corruption in the government departments of Balochistan.

Lauding women’s contribution in Balochistan’s bureaucracy, he said, “I have appointed five deputy commissioners who are way better than their male contemporaries.

The Balochistan CM also green-lit availability of new jobs for women in several departments saying that the provincial government would try its best to maximise the resources for women.

