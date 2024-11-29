IHC bars authorities from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat in any case

Seeks report from FIA and police about details of cases against PTI leader

Fri, 29 Nov 2024 12:54:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to respondents on a plea seeking details of cases against Sher Afzal Marwat after protest at D-Chowk.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard Marwat's application.

Marwat, along with his lawyers Riasat Ali Azad and Usama Tariq, appeared before the court.

The court served notices on the Ministry of Interior secretary, the Islamabad IGP, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and barred police from arresting him in any case.

The IHC also directed the interior secretary and other officers to submit a report within a week on details of cases registered against Marwat.

The IHC adjourned the hearing of Marwat’s plea until next Friday.



