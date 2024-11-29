LHC disposes of plea against blockade of motorways, roads

The plea declared ineffective as roads and motorways had been opened

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has discarded the plea against blockade of motorways and roads declaring it ineffective.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider heard the application of Advocate Ijaz Khan which made the federal and Punjab government respondents.

The application mentioned that the PTI founder gave a final call for peaceful protest on November 24 in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Applicant in the plea contended that the government blocked roads and motorways to restrain citizens to join protests which created obstacles and ordeal for citizens.

It was stated that blockade of roads led to closure of schools and institutions which inflicted irreparable damage.

The pleader requested the court to order clearance of roads and motorways.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general opposing the plea informed the court that there was no road or motorway blocked now.

Consequently, the LHC disposed of the plea against closure of motorways and roads.



