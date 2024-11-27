450 PTI activists arrested: Bushra Bibi, Gandapur reach Mansehra after escaping operation

Pakistan Pakistan 450 PTI activists arrested: Bushra Bibi, Gandapur reach Mansehra after escaping operation

Gandapur, Bushra Bibi and Omar Ayub will address a press conference at 11 am

Topline A manhunt for the arrest of Gandapur, Bushra Bibi launched; Charged demonstrators were left in the lurch by the PTI central leadership

Rangers pushed back the PTI protesters from D-Chowk; Over 1,500 law enforcers took part in the operation

The law enforcers vacated the Blue Area, re-settled the containers earlier removed by the PTI workers

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 10:10:35 PKT

MANSEHRA/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and other party leaders reached Mansehra after security forces launched operation against protesters on Tuesday night.

Party sources confirmed that Gandapur, Bushra Bibi and Omar Ayub have reached Mansehra and will address a press conference at 11 am.

GRAND OPERATION

Earlier on Tuesday night, Punjab police, Rangers and ATS commandoes launched a grand operation to disperse the PTI protesters from the Blue Area and arrested 450 activists. But, Bushra Bibi and Gandapur managed to escape arrest.

More than 1,500 law enforcers took part in the operation and used tear gas against the protesters to disperse them. They arrested more than 450 activists amid reports of clashes.

The forces personnel also fixed containers earlier removed by the PTI workers. The container which was being used by the PTI leaders caught a fire during the operation.

According to the security sources, the law enforcers vacated the Blue Area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.

Read More: No negotiations with PTI, says govt

Meanwhile, the protesters, splintered into several groups, were present on various sites of the capital.

Also, the police and PTI supporters clashed with each other. In view of this situation, security had been upgraded in the area.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI activists, led by Bushra Bibi, reached D-Chowk after removing obstacles on the way.

Speaking to a charged gathering, Bushra Bibi reiterated that she would lead the movement for Imran Khan's release from the front. She said she would be the last woman to leave the venue.

Gandapur also motivated the gathering near D-Chowk to stay put till achieving the objective.