No negotiations with PTI, says govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government has decided to hold no negotiations with the PTI protesters.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad along with Information Minister Atta Tarar, Naqvi stated, “Everyone has witnessed the peaceful behavior of those protesting, and now there will be no negotiations with them.”

Mohsin Naqvi further said, “They are armed with weapons and catapults, and the responsibility for any loss of life or property lies with one woman. We are concerned about the citizens of Islamabad. Those arrested will not be granted bail, and anyone who reaches D-Chowk will be arrested.”

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Atta Tarar stated that PTI used poor children as a shield. He urged the opposition to not test the state's patience. He also said that Bushra Bibi should show courage and lead from the front, as firing a bullet is the easiest thing to do.

Tarar further mentioned that Afghan miscreants had been placed at the forefront, and this was not a peaceful protest.

“Shells have been fired at police officers. The state is not weak; we will maintain our authority.”

When asked about the ban on the party, Atta Tarar replied, “There is a procedure for banning a party, and it will be carried out when the time comes.”