Showdown looms in capital as PTI, govt stick to their guns

Massive security clampdown in place ahead of PTI's protest

Topline KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur says he would lead the caravans; vows to continue struggle until demands are met

Dozens of PTI workers rounded up in late night raids, all routes leading to Islamabad barricaded with containers

Rangers, Frontier Corps to assist police in the capital; Nacta issues a threat alert warning of potential terrorist activity by Fitna-ul-Khawarij

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 04:53:54 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and the government are stick to their guns, with the former is adamant to hold a protest rally in capital for the release of its founder and the latter is determined what it claims to ensure life and property of citizens in the light of Islamabad High Court’s decision against holding the rally.

KP CM TO LEAD RALLY CARAVANS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a media talk said the PTI would hold a protest rally in Islamabad and he would lead the rally caravans.

The KP CM said the party will continue its struggles until its demands are met, including the release of its founder.

DOZENS ROUNDED UP IN COUNTRYWIDE RAIDS

On the other hand, the government rounded up dozens of PTI workers and leaders from different parts of the country in late night raids, besides barricading all routes leading to Islamabad. Police installed containers on main roads and closed motorways and highways in several areas and gave control of D-Chowk to rangers.

THREAT ALERT ISSUED

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Saturday issued a threat alert warning of potential terrorist activity by Fitna-ul-Khawarij during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. Metro bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi was shut and rangers, FC men and personnel of elite force were deployed.

WI-FI AND MOBILE DATA SERVICE SUSPENSION LIKELY

The interior ministry has said wi-fi and mobile data service will not be suspended in the country except the areas where security threats exist, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The ministry said the suspension of wi-fi and mobile data service will be decided in the areas where there were security concerns whereas in other parts of the country mobile and internet service will not be shut.

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares itself for its planned protest on Nov 24 (Sunday), authorities have implemented extensive security and transportation restrictions across major cities, causing significant disruption for residents and commuters.

Islamabad: Extensive shutdowns and police reinforcements

In the capital city Islamabad, security measures were enforced early in the morning, with all major entry and exit points of the city being sealed. All the roads leading to the capital city were shut off, particularly those from the neighbouring cities of Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas.

Container blockades have been set up along key thoroughfares like Iran Avenue and Margalla Road to prevent access to crucial parts of the city, including Parliament House and the central business districts.The Expressway, a major route connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi, and Zero Point were also closed as authorities braced themselves for the PTI protests.

There will be no internet services in several parts of the city on Sunday. The government has also imposed Section 144 to prevent gatherings.

Metro Bus Service suspended

In a move to prevent any public transport from becoming part of the demonstration, the local administration ordered a complete suspension of the metro bus service for the day. The Metro Bus service, which typically operates between various points in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including routes from the Secretariat to IJP Road, will remain completely closed.

Additionally, bus terminals within Islamabad have been shut down, and all intercity transport operations, including services to Rawalpindi, were suspended. This has severely impacted those relying on public transport to travel to and from the capital city.

Lahore: Total blockage of key routes

In Lahore, similar security measures have been implemented. The local administration has shut down key motorways leading out of the city, including those connecting Lahore to Islamabad and other cities. Specifically, the motorway routes from Lahore to Islamabad and from Lahore to Multan have been blocked. This includes sections of the M-3 and M-4 motorways, along with the M-11, which links Lahore to Sialkot.

One of the major choke points, the Babu Sabu Interchange, was also sealed off using containers and barriers, and a heavy police force was stationed at the location to maintain control. This step was taken to prevent any large gatherings or attempts to march into the city as part of the planned protest.

Additionally, all bus terminals located along the blocked roads were also shut down, further complicating travel within the city and to other destinations.

The Lahore Ring Road, another key route connecting various parts of the city, was closed for traffic, intensifying the congestion in the city centre. Commuters and businesses were left struggling as roads remained gridlocked for hours, with authorities urging people to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Reinforcements arrive: A massive show of force

In response to the potential scale of the protests, the government has mobilised significant security forces. A total of 30,000 additional police officers have been dispatched from various provinces, including 19,000 from Punjab, 5,000 from Sindh, and 1,000 from Azad Kashmir. These reinforcements have been deployed to assist the local police in controlling crowds and ensuring law and order.

In addition to the police force, approximately 5,000 personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers have also been deployed to Islamabad. These paramilitary forces are expected to play a crucial role in managing any violent outbreaks or public disorder. The federal government has granted these forces powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing them to take direct action if necessary to ensure peace and stability in the capital.

Government decision to deploy Rangers and FC

Given the rising tensions, the federal government has issued a notification of the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the capital. These forces will assist the local police in maintaining control and preventing any potential violence. The decision was made after the Islamabad commissioner sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior, outlining the need for additional security measures.

The presence of the Rangers and FC was a clear signal that the government was taking no chances regarding the PTI’s protest, especially after previous demonstrations that escalated into violent confrontations. The use of paramilitary forces is expected to help prevent any breakdown in law and order, ensuring the safety of both protesters and ordinary citizens.

Impact on public and commuters

The extensive security measures have led to considerable inconvenience for the general public. Commuters who rely on public transportation, including buses and the metro service, are particularly affected by the shutdowns. The blockade of key roads in Lahore and Islamabad has also severely hindered business activities, with many shops and businesses either closing early or remaining closed for the entire day.

Travellers from other cities, including Rawalpindi and Multan, have reported being stranded due to the closure of major motorways. This has led to a significant buildup of traffic on the remaining open roads, further exacerbating the already challenging situation.

Bushra Bibi video controversy

Bushra Bibi’s recent video statement also sparked a controversy in this situation. Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, "calls began pouring in for retired Gen Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership."

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, "Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

Islamabad High Court issues restraining order

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ruled that the PTI could not be granted permission for the protest, emphasising that the government should not allow any demonstrations that contravened the law.

The court also directed the interior minister to engage in negotiations with the PTI for a peaceful protest in accordance with the Constitution. If these talks fail, the minister was instructed to ensure law and order in Islamabad, in line with the legal framework.

PTI's protest plans

The PTI has called for a protest on Nov 24 in Islamabad. The protest is expected to involve thousands of PTI supporters, who plan to demand the resignation of the current government and push for early elections.

Imran Khan and PTI have expressed dissatisfaction with the current political setup and claimed that the ruling government is corrupt. The protest has sparked significant concern among authorities, who fear that the gathering could turn violent, as happened during previous protests led by PTI in 2022 and 2023.

With the government taking drastic steps to prevent any disruptions, the situation in Lahore and Islamabad remains tense ahead of PTI's planned protest.

The sealing of roads, closure of public transport, and the deployment of thousands of police and paramilitary forces reflect the government’s determination to maintain control and prevent any unrest.