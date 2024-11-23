No one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in Islamabad, warns Mohsin Naqvi

Anyone taking law in his hands will face the music, says minister

Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 11:23:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has warned that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the federal capital.

The interior minister reached Police Lines early in the morning to boost the morale of the police force and commended their dedication and spirit to serve.

Addressing the police force, he stressed that Islamabad must be secured at any cost as Belarus president would be in Pakistan on Nov 24 and 25.

He urged the police to ensure security in Islamabad and arrest anyone out to sabotage law and order.

The minister instructed police personnel to wear protective gear including jackets and helmets, and take precautionary measures as their lives were precious.

“We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police force and will always do so,” the minister affirmed.

Every possible measure, he said, should be be taken for the safety and security of lives and properties of the citizens.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a protest in Islamabad on Nov 24 for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

