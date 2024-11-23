Establishment denies any dialogue with PTI

PTI has to set rules of the game and hold talks with political government, say sources

Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 13:09:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - There is no dialogue between the Establishment and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources have cleared the air about rumours of deal or contacts between the PTI and Establishment.

“There is no engagement or any deal between the PTI and the Establishment,” say sources.

The Establishment, they say, is not interested in negotiations with the PTI and there is no possibility of it in current circumstances.

Imran Khan and his party have to hold dialogue with the government in case he tenders an apology for the May 9 riots, say sources.

Some quarters in the PTI are deliberately giving the impression about engagement but there is no truth to these claims, they add.