Residents of Karachi, other Sindh areas fasten their seat belts as cyclone 'Asna' set to storm off

Met Dept issues sixth alert as cyclone is estimated to be just 120km away from Karachi

Areas affected by the storm are expected to experience winds at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour

Fishermen in Balochistan have been advised not to venture into deep waters until tomorrow.

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 11:01:46 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued the sixth alert as cyclone 'Asna' is estimated to be 120 kilometres away from country's jugular Karachi.

As the natural phenomenon is approaching, the effects are becoming visible and the sea storm has brought heavy rain and strong winds early Saturday morning to the port city. The latest spell of downpour resulted in flooding in several areas.

The rain affected Karachi's Saddar, Clifton, Kala Pul, Mahmoodabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal and adjacent areas.

The city district administration claimed to have made all possible arrangements to handle the situation following the rainfall.

In light of the storm, authorities have advised residents to avoid going to the beach for the next two days. According to latest reports, roads around Hawksbay are inundated after rain.

Fishermen in Balochistan have been advised not to venture into deep waters for the next few days.

GOVT, POPULACE ON THEIR TOES

The Met Department on Saturday issued the sixth alert for the cyclone which has been named Asna. The storm was 120 kilometres away from Karachi till last reports came in.

The storm was 250 kilometres east of Gwadar and 440 kilometres southeast. It was 180 kilometres southwest of Thatta, raising the likelihood of rain in Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, and Umerkot.

The areas affected by the storm are expected to experience winds at speeds of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

HOW IT STARTED?

A potential cyclone, which developed over the Rann of Kutch in India a few days ago, emerged along the Sindh coast late on Friday, according to the Met officials.

The system was likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast. The authorities on Friday evening issued the fourth alert and sought necessary precautions to be taken by people to stay out of harm's way.

Amid the alarming situation, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert of a tropical storm in Sindh as more heavy to very heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms were expected on Saturday.

“A deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India is approaching west-southwest of Pakistan about 170km southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move west and southwest and convert into a tropical storm.

"Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 knots, gusting higher. The estimated central pressure is 990 hPa, with further changes expected over the next 24 hours,” the NDMA news release said.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains, wind and thunderstorms with very heavy to isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till Aug 31 with occasional gaps.

The storm is likely to result in urban flooding in the urban centres. Heavy rainfall is likely to trigger flash floods in drains and hill torrents of Balochistan in the coming days.

WORD OF CAUTION

The NDMA has advised the relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the weather system. It issued instructions to the departments concerned to stay alert and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any situation.

It warned fishermen and sailors against venturing into open seas during these days.

“Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidelines issued by local authorities. Stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.

"The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports,” it said.

On Friday, educational institutes in Karachi remained closed amid the developing situation.