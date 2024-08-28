KP governor expresses readiness to work with CM Gandapur to annihilate terrorism

Says all political parties paid a huge price in war on terror

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim khan Kundi said on Wednesday that he might have many differences with the provincial government but he was ready to extend olive branch to Ali Amin Gandapur-led government on the resurgent issue of terrorism.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of commerce and Industry. The KP governor deplored that southern districts of the KP were again in the grip of terrorism as they had turned into no-go areas one again.

He also criticised the decision of previous government to bring terrorists from neighbouring Afghanistan and settling them in the province, adding that if military operation was not the solution, then there must be alternative options in this regard.

He also informed that he would write a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari for calling an apex committee meeting on the deteriorating security situation of the KP.

In a rare display of praise for other political parties, he said that the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other political parties also paid a heavy price in the war on terror ever since violence erupted in KP following skirmishes in Afghanistan.

