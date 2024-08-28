Another monsoon spell lashes parts of country

Rain breaks 48-year old record in Multan

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Heavy monsoon rains lashed various parts of country, leaving many low-lying areas inundated.

LAHORE

The provincial capital received moderate to heavy showers late in the night, turning the weather pleasant. The residents of Abbot Road, Shimla Pahari, Qartaba Chowk, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town, Township, Thokar Niaz Baig, Johar Town and Canal Road breathed fresh in the morning after a late night rain in the city.

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI

Downpour in twin cities caused water level to raise in Nullah Lai. The spillways of Rawal Dam were opened as rain persisted in the city.

KARACHI/SINDH

The port city continued to be drenched in rain, turning the weather moderate. Areas of Old City Tower, M.A Jinnah Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Safoora, North Karachi and Nazimabad received moderate to heavy rains.

Besides, various low-lying districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Jamshoro, Mitiari, Badin, Golarchi and Thatta were submerged due to downpours. Several mud-houses were washed away in Thatta whereas Nawabshah and Sanghar also received intermittent rains.

MULTAN

Rain broke the 48-year-old record in the city of saints where 172 millimeter rain was recorded, which was higher than earlier record of 134.6 millimeter in 1976.

AZAD KASHMIR

Intermittent rains continued to lash AJK capital Muzaffarabad and adjacent areas due to which Abottabad-Muzaffarabad Road was cut off. Few areas also reported landslides.

