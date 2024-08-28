US stands with Pakistan in war against terrorism: State Department

Pakistan Pakistan US stands with Pakistan in war against terrorism: State Department

“Any violence disrupting peace and stability is indefensible," wrote State Department on X

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 10:02:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – The United States on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks in southwest province Balochistan of Pakistan and announced to support Islamabad “in its fight against terrorism.”

In a post on social media website X, formerly Twitter, State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote: “The United States strongly condemns the multiple attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province which took many lives.

“Any violence disrupting peace and stability is indefensible. We stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and we send our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that security personnel and civilians were targeted in the terrorist attacks. “The United States and Pakistan have a common interest in dealing with threats to regional security,” he added.

On the other hand, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UK and the European Union have also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in Balochistan.

It may be recalled that more than 70 people, including military soldiers and police personnel, have been killed in multiple terrorist attacks in Balochistan earlier this week.