Intermittent rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Intermittent rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Met Office said strong monsoon currents are penetrating in most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 03:58:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Intermittent rain with cool breeze in Lahore and its adjacent areas on Tuesday and in the wee hours of Wednesday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

Rain was also reported from other cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat Multan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Khanewal, Layyah, Sahiwal, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Joharabad, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Badin, Mithi, Thatta, Mir Pur Khas, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, Kakul, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Zhob, Quetta, Sibbi and parts of Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents are penetrating in most parts of the country while a trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The Met Office said that widespread rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Heavy rains with gusty winds are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, south Punjab and east/ south Balochistan during the period.

