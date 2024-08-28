Pakistan oil tankers owners association supports JI's strike call

The strike is a protest against heavy taxes and exorbitant electricity bills.

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 03:54:24 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced its support for the nationwide strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) scheduled for today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

Chairman of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association Mir Shams Shahwani in a statement said that we fully support the nationwide strike called by JI and traders community.

He urged oil tankers association and transporters to participate actively in the strike. The strike, planned across the country, is a protest against heavy taxes and exorbitant electricity bills, he said.

Mir Shams emphasized the need for a united effort to make the strike successful.

